New York Mets Mets’ Wilmer Flores to receive Munson Award

The Mets Police
41ung9cw8ml._sy355_

Mets’ Wilmer Flores to receive Munson Award

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 37m

... anization’s “Hope Week” initiatives on the minor league level. Signed by the Mets as an International Free Agent in 2007 on his 16th birthday, the native of V ...

Tweets