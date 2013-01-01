New York Mets The almost-definitive list of Mets references a...

Amazin' Avenue
159825006.0

The almost-definitive list of Mets references and appearances in film

by: Jonathan Maseng SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

... point features a scene where the main character and his young friend watch a Mets game from a rooftop across from Shea. “Chop Shop” was critically praised upo ...

Tweets