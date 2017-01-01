New York Mets Detroit Tigers: Three Ideal, Hypothetical Trade...

Fox Sports
9525242-anibal-sanchez-mlb-detroit-tigers-chicago-white-sox.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Detroit Tigers: Three Ideal, Hypothetical Trades Involving Pelfrey, Lowe and Sanchez

by: Ben Rosener/FanSided via Motor City Bengals Fansided Fox Sports 2h

... his hypothetical trade. The former Tiger provided considerable value for the Mets last season, notching a 2.6 WAR, a .228 ISO, a 114 wRC+ and 30 home runs las ...

Tweets