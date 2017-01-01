New York Mets Mets Minors: Top 5 Right Handed Starting Pitchi...

Mets Merized
Usatsi_9619852_154511658_lowres-e1478386855784

Mets Minors: Top 5 Right Handed Starting Pitching Prospects

by: Corne Hogeveen Mets Merized Online 3h

... great stateside debut season going 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 14 starts for the Cyclones. In his minor league career, the 20-year old has pitched to a 17-10 record w ...

Tweets