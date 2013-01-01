New York Mets Is Lucas Duda worth his little issues?

Mets 360
Lucas-duda

Is Lucas Duda worth his little issues?

by: Dalton Allison Mets 360 2h

... ich is a great price for a player who will potentially hit 30 home runs. The Mets only other valid in-house option is prospect Dominic Smith, who hit .302 in ...

Tweets