New York Mets Let’s find the Mets a relief pitcher, Part 4: B...

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9522056.0

Let’s find the Mets a relief pitcher, Part 4: Below-average strikeout guys

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

... it would take a significant bounce back to make him a valuable piece of the Mets’ bullpen this year. J.J. Hoover had about as bad a season last year as any r ...

Tweets