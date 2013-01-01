- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Darling on why he's predicting historic year for Mets pitching
by: John Harper — NY Daily News 2h
... limit his innings by using him as a reliever early in the season, which the Mets are considering, Darling suggests making him strictly a five-inning pitcher ...
Tweets
-
I guarantee this badass fan does NOT do the Wave. #LGMEven @Noahsyndergaard would approve of waiting for the season like this @The7Line https://t.co/yWCG13TWMZProspect
-
Thanks.@AdamRubinESPN Congrats. You deserve it. Your info is the best!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jury's out on JudgeFrom @GaryHPhillips: The #Yankees should give Aaron Judge all the time he needs to prove himself in 2017: https://t.co/BJrBHrKj2gBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Big ShotWe have a very unique connection to @billyjoel -- Larry Doby Jr., who has been on Joel's road crew for 20 years.… https://t.co/8uKwqrJSfMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It stings.Friday, June 9 #BravesBobble: Bartolo Colon bobblehead night featuring his signature pitching motion!… https://t.co/2jw4DxG5NkBlogger / Podcaster
-
NoFriday, June 9 #BravesBobble: Bartolo Colon bobblehead night featuring his signature pitching motion!… https://t.co/2jw4DxG5NkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets