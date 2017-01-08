- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Edgardo Alfonzo Named Manager of Brooklyn Cyclones
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101: Mets 101 1h
... ll be replacing Tom Gamboa, who came out of retirement in 2014 to manage the Cyclones. The Mets have assigned pitching coach Royce Ring and hitting coach Mike Rat ...
Tweets
-
I think in the 2014 postseason, i had a run of 9 straight wrong predictions@msimonespn With baseball, my money's on right.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
As I said ... sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong. You never know which it will be!Raiders 13-10 Seahawks 28-7 Sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The refs name is Atlanta? #UnnecessaryComma"We have to play, Atlanta?" https://t.co/gpIAEWXH0bBlogger / Podcaster
-
It was Sal from Saturn trying to listen to the FANEarth just received more radio signals from a distant galaxy, but astronomers can't figure out what created them https://t.co/ymXAtpvARhBlogger / Podcaster
-
I hate youFriday, June 9 #BravesBobble: Bartolo Colon bobblehead presented by @CocaCola! #NationalBobbleheadDay https://t.co/uyot2fqbcPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hakuna Vrbata.Revised: Most career SO goals: 1. Vrbata 44 (101 attempts) 2. Frans 43 (86 attempts) Vrbata's 101 attempts are an #NHL recordBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets