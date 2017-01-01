New York Mets Shoebox Memories: 1978 Topps Joe Torre

Mets Merized
Torre-mets-477x400

Shoebox Memories: 1978 Topps Joe Torre

by: Carl Aridas Mets Merized Online 2h

... 1 MVP and an All-Star as recently as 1973, the Mets were hoping for Torre’s veteran bat to help the team rebound from a disappoi ...

Tweets