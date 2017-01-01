New York Mets Mets pitching to have "magical year" according ...

Fox Sports
8898635-noah-syndergaard-mlb-world-series-kansas-city-royals-new-york-mets.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets pitching to have "magical year" according to Ron Darling

by: N/A Fox Sports 2h

... give us anything short of what he really thinks. And well, Darling says the Mets pitching will have a historic year . The former Mets pitcher believes there’ ...

Tweets