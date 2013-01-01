New York Mets Best of luck to Eli Apple and the @nygiants tod...

The Mets on Tumblr
Tumblr_ojhaw8m0ep1rs469po1_1280

Best of luck to Eli Apple and the @nygiants today. #giants...

by: N/A Tumblr: The Mets on Tumblr 2h

... ed this odd-brava liked this livefromtheloam liked this stephrc79 liked this mets posted this ...

Tweets