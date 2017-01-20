New York Mets 2017 Top 30 Prospects: No. 6 Justin Dunn, RHP

Mets Merized
Justin-dunn-3-219x150

2017 Top 30 Prospects: No. 6 Justin Dunn, RHP

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 16m

... ed, Dunn impressed, racking up four starts with five strikeouts or more. The Cyclones’ staff led the New York-Pen league with 706 punch-outs last season. Dunn’s r ...

Tweets