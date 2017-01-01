New York Mets Pitching Cespedes: How Agents Negotiate in an A...

FanGraphs
Download-44

Pitching Cespedes: How Agents Negotiate in an Analytical Age

by: Travis Sawchik FanGraphs 2h

... ll a year and a few million dollars short of the predicted FanGraphs totals. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said to the NYT that the “general concept” th ...

Tweets