New York Mets Good bet Mets trade outfielder Bruce soon

MLB: Mets.com
Jay_bruce_1280_98mc0xfy_gz8dvrrz

Good bet Mets trade outfielder Bruce soon

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

... candidates to Bruce and , with a heavy preference to trading the former. The Mets need Granderson to man center field for them, at least against right-handed ...

Tweets