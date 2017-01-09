New York Mets Mr. Met to attend the Queens Baseball Conventio...

The Mets Police
Dsc_3913-3031011383-o-400x267

Mr. Met to attend the Queens Baseball Convention on January 28th, I guess @noahsyndergaard won’t then

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 28m

... come.  Maybe we should have invited Mrs. Met.   Powered by Eventbrite Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) 100 Random Cool Mets Thi ...

Tweets