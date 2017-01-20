New York Mets 2017 Top 30 Prospects: No. 7 Gavin Cecchini, INF

Mets Merized
Gavin-cecchini1-213x150

2017 Top 30 Prospects: No. 7 Gavin Cecchini, INF

by: Mets Daddy Mets Merized Online 4h

... the case with Cecchini, this will largely depend on his ability to show the Mets he can handle the middle infield defensively at the major league level. Mike ...

Tweets