New York Mets Mets, Mejia Go Through Formality Of Agreeing To...

WFAN
Jenrry-mejia

Mets, Mejia Go Through Formality Of Agreeing To Contract

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 1h

... million salary last year — money he also did not receive. MORE:  Palladino: Mets Had Smartly Moved On From Mejia Well Before Strike 3 Mejia became the first ...

Tweets