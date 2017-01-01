New York Mets Mets and Mejia Agree On $1.9MM Contract He’ll N...

Mets Merized
Jenry-mejia

Mets and Mejia Agree On $1.9MM Contract He’ll Never Collect

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 8m

... t the maximum 20 percent from his $2.47 million salary last year. The former Mets closer appeared in 113 games with the Mets including 18 starts. In 2014, Mej ...

Tweets