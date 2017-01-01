- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wally Backman Claims Sandy Alderson Has It In For Him
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 3h
... red. “Jeff didn’t stand up for me” despite winning 376 games managing in the Mets’ farm system, capturing two Pacific Coast South Division titles and being na ...
Tweets
-
This day really needed a Jim Rich coverSadly URINE TROUBLE got pissed on @NYDailyNewsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The paid attendance was zero, because there is no charge, except for our tournament games.@AdamRubinESPN what was the paid attendance?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Urine denial.FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
HahahahahaWally Backman, on his way to manage in the Mexican League, says #Mets have blackballed him https://t.co/MdEliUQFpoBlogger / Podcaster
-
I feel for Wally, he's in a tough spot in his career. But this is not a great look and won't endear him to other te…Wally Backman, on his way to manage in the Mexican League, says #Mets have blackballed him https://t.co/MdEliUQFpoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Biggest mistake not hiring him and going with CollinsWally Backman, on his way to manage in the Mexican League, says #Mets have blackballed him https://t.co/MdEliUQFpoBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets