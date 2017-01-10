- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jenrry Mejia and Mets agree on deal for money he won’t get
by: Associated Press — New York Post 2h
... 12 after his third positive test under MLB’s drug program. He remains on the Mets roster on the restricted list, but because he has four years of major league ...
Tweets
-
This day really needed a Jim Rich coverSadly URINE TROUBLE got pissed on @NYDailyNewsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The paid attendance was zero, because there is no charge, except for our tournament games.@AdamRubinESPN what was the paid attendance?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Urine denial.FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
HahahahahaWally Backman, on his way to manage in the Mexican League, says #Mets have blackballed him https://t.co/MdEliUQFpoBlogger / Podcaster
-
I feel for Wally, he's in a tough spot in his career. But this is not a great look and won't endear him to other te…Wally Backman, on his way to manage in the Mexican League, says #Mets have blackballed him https://t.co/MdEliUQFpoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Biggest mistake not hiring him and going with CollinsWally Backman, on his way to manage in the Mexican League, says #Mets have blackballed him https://t.co/MdEliUQFpoBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets