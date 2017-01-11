New York Mets Noah Syndergaard Jokes About Bartolo Colon, Cha...

The Big Lead
Usatsi_9562016

Noah Syndergaard Jokes About Bartolo Colon, Chase Utley on Instagram

by: Bryan Kalbrosky The Big Lead 2h

... r.com/RQLzQ945p3 — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) November 11, 2016 The Mets pitcher has also publicly admonished “The Wave” on multiple occasions as it ...

Tweets