New York Mets 100 Random Cool Mets Things #66: Mets Future St...

The Mets Police
Unknown

100 Random Cool Mets Things #66: Mets Future Stars includes someone named Mike Scott

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

... t this Mike Scott fellow?   Did he ever amount to anything in Queens? Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) The Mets should hold 197 ...

Tweets