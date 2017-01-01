New York Mets Who Gets The Last Spot On The Mets Bench?

Mets Merized
Usatsi_8744947_154511658_lowres-e1439492156891

Who Gets The Last Spot On The Mets Bench?

by: Mets Daddy Mets Merized Online 1h

... fair amount of games at shortstop. With that said, there is a reason why the Mets began transitioning him away from short beginning in AA. Despite that, the f ...

Tweets