New York Mets MLB Rumor Central: Will Mets trade Jay Bruce so...

ESPN NY Mets Blog

MLB Rumor Central: Will Mets trade Jay Bruce sooner than later?

by: ESPN.com ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h

... or Bruce, who will make $13 million in 2017 before reaching free agency. The Mets need to free up some cash in order to acquire bullpen help, giving them ince ...

Tweets