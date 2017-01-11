New York Mets New York Mets Invite Dominic Smith, 12 Other Mi...

Mets 101
Og

New York Mets Invite Dominic Smith, 12 Other Minor Leaguers to Spring Training

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101: Mets 101 2h

... big spring for Smith, who is the Mets' second best position player prospect after Amed Rosario. Smith is widely co ...

Tweets