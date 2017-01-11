New York Mets Inbox: How big of a role will Conforto play?

MLB: Mets.com
0111conforto1280_k73xiz5w_eotwiz3f

Inbox: How big of a role will Conforto play?

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

... sNJ via Twitter Unlike last year, when Flores entered Spring Training as the Mets' "super sub," his role is far better defined heading into 2017. Against left ...

Tweets