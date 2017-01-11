New York Mets Uncertainty surrounds Jay Bruce's off-season

North Jersey
636197292106218476-bx203-7ac9-9

Uncertainty surrounds Jay Bruce's off-season

by: WIRE REPORTS North Jersey 2h

... nis Cespedes’ return leaves the team with four starters for three spots. The Mets had picked up Bruce’s $13 million option for 2017 prior to re-signing Cesped ...

Tweets