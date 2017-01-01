New York Mets A’s Sign Santiago Casilla To Two-Year Contract

Mets Merized
Santiago-casilla

A’s Sign Santiago Casilla To Two-Year Contract

by: Connor O'Brien Mets Merized Online 2h

... the job from Sergio Romo in 2014. With the relief market drying up fast, the Mets will need to move soon if they want to pick up anyone significant.   Share t ...

Tweets