New York Mets Reese Kaplan -- The Question of Depth

Mack's Mets

Reese Kaplan -- The Question of Depth

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 3h

... e James Loney or Eric Campbell types should get starting assignments for the Mets if Lucas Duda is unable to play.  Wilmer Flores proved he can hammer left ha ...

Tweets