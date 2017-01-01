- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Take Hard Stand In Arbitration Process
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Merized Online 2h
... ing the contract, the $607,000 salary was assigned to him. The last time the Mets went to arbitration with a player was with Oliver Perez in 2008. Perez won ...
Tweets
-
Wally isn't getting a job for a reason. That reason has absolutely nothing to do with Sandy Alderson...just sayin'.#Mets GM Sandy Alderson denies Wally Backman's "blackball" claims https://t.co/fhc95cRXrw @MattEhalt @BobKlap https://t.co/jP6vUBXtoEMinors
-
What if we imagined a hypothetical minor leaguer…that guy would probably hit 35 HRs(Psssst... Jay Bruce > 95% of RP)Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is some A+ work.new logo. hope this is cool, @dallascowboys https://t.co/cCBPHjqWxPBlogger / Podcaster
-
You know….that idea is incredible@metspolice ha whats next a Village People postgame concert.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sound argument. Well thought out. Touche.@ThatGuyCarlin @CarlinReeseWIP you're an idiotTV / Radio Personality
-
So they would avoid head trauma by not playing football, only to suffer it when Bo Jackson smacks them in the mouth?From @BNightengale, Bo Jackson on football: https://t.co/9vLko6aujk https://t.co/SmjoYaogsQBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets