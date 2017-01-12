New York Mets Duda, Mets Agree On $7.25M Contract, Avoid Arbi...

WFAN
Gettyimages-494744180-e1474060851195

Duda, Mets Agree On $7.25M Contract, Avoid Arbitration

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2h

... September, he was limited, starting in just six games and not playing in the Mets’ wild-card loss to San Francisco. MORE:  Mets Don’t Offer Tebow Invite To Sp ...

Tweets