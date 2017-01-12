New York Mets Mets May Keep Outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis ...

The New York Times
13-y-mets-facebookjumbo

Mets May Keep Outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson

by: JAMES WAGNER NY Times 2h

... ounded from a rough first half and finished with 30 home runs, second on the Mets to Cespedes, and a team-high 74 walks. Granderson would probably have more t ...

Tweets