New York Mets Jay Bruce might be in Mets camp

Metsblog
Usatsi_9564669_0d1lecfz_0vdkjvk1

Jay Bruce might be in Mets camp

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 33m

... Travis Taijeron. Absent from the list is OF  Tim Tebow, who signed with the Mets over the summer and played in the Arizona Fall League. Read More Share: Mets ...

Tweets