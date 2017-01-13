New York Mets Rosario hopes to follow Reyes' path for Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Nym_rosario_reyes_12800_11316_dw4rsyi0_v905a58k

Rosario hopes to follow Reyes' path for Mets

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

... hoto posted by Jose Reyes (@lamelaza_7) on Jun 28, 2016 at 7:30pm PDT If the Mets have their way, Rosario will soon follow in Reyes' footsteps as a standout b ...

Tweets