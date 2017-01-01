New York Mets Travis d’Arnaud, Mets Avoid Arbitration With On...

Mets Merized
Travis-darnaud-225x150

Travis d’Arnaud, Mets Avoid Arbitration With One-Year Deal

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 20m

... d more time to backup catcher  Rene Rivera. Share the post "Travis d’Arnaud, Mets Avoid Arbitration With One-Year Deal" Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Pri ...

Tweets