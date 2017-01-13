New York Mets Mets and Josh Edgin settle on a new contract

Rising Apple
Josh-edgin-mlb-colorado-rockies-new-york-mets

Mets and Josh Edgin settle on a new contract

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

... Mets and Travis d’Arnaud agree to deal, avoid arbitration by JT. Teran ...

Tweets