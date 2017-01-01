New York Mets Mets Settle With Josh Edgin On One-Year Deal

Mets Merized
Josh-edgin

Mets Settle With Josh Edgin On One-Year Deal

by: Connor O'Brien Mets Merized Online 1h

... gery, with his fastball now sitting in the low 90s. In four seasons with the Mets, Edgin has a 3.40 ERA, 8.7 K/9 rate, and a 3.3 BB/9 rate. This was his first ...

Tweets