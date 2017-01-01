New York Mets Mets Avoid Arbitration, Settle At $7.75MM With ...

Mets Avoid Arbitration, Settle At $7.75MM With Addison Reed

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1h

... up men in all of baseball in 2016 and had one best seasons for a reliever in Mets franchise history. His 1.97 ERA was tenth in the majors for relievers. His d ...

