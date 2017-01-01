New York Mets Mets, Familia Settle On $7.4 Million To Avoid A...

Mets Merized
Usatsi_9590566_154511658_lowres-225x150

Mets, Familia Settle On $7.4 Million To Avoid Arbitration

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 44m

... ajor League Baseball following his domestic violence case.   Share the post "Mets, Familia Settle On $7.4 Million To Avoid Arbitration" Facebook Twitter Googl ...

Tweets