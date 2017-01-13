New York Mets Mets avoid arbitration with Jeurys Familia

Amazin' Avenue
598188360.0

Mets avoid arbitration with Jeurys Familia

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

... Jan 13, 2017, 3:45pm EST Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images The Mets avoided arbitration with Jeurys Familia today, at a deal worth $7.425 millio ...

Tweets