New York Mets Mets and Matt Harvey agree to new deal with inc...

Rising Apple
9360131-matt-harvey-mlb-new-york-mets-washington-nationals

Mets and Matt Harvey agree to new deal with incentives

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 53m

... Mets and Jacob deGrom settle and avoid salary arbitration by JT. Teran ...

Tweets