New York Mets Mets, Josh Edgin avoid arbitration

Amazin' Avenue
595263154.0

Mets, Josh Edgin avoid arbitration

by: Nicholas Brosnan SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48m

... io. That was a steep drop from the 4.67 ratio he posted in his time with the Mets in 2014. In that season, Edgin had a 1.32 ERA over 27.1 innings in the big l ...

Tweets