- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Alderson: Conforto and Rivera to Field New Positions This Spring
by: Brian Greenzang — Mets Merized Online 3h
... left-handed pitching to really see what he is made of. On the flip side, the Mets will take Rivera and give him some time in the outfield this upcoming spring ...
Tweets
-
I think he could be a sleeper this season. But there's also risk.@michaelgbaron what do you think about Greg Holland?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Early bird specialThe line grows! Less than an hour until tickets go on sale. #SpringTraining https://t.co/QojdArWR0ATV / Radio Network
-
I do not see how the #Mets are better in this case with Duda on the bench. You platoon Duda with someone, if anythi…@michaelgbaron why dont mets keep jay bruce, play conforto and flores at 1b, and duda on bench as a hr threat?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Oakland Jets. Do it guys.Report: Oakland #Raiders will file relocation papers to move to Las Vegas in the "coming days" #NFL Story -->… https://t.co/GCumP26XZRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Part of 5 seasons. A star…not so much.@metspolice Yes but seriously, did Dan Norman ever play a game in the majors, let alone become a star?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yangervis!Padres extend their control over Yangervis Solarte by signing him to a 2-year extension with two club options: https://t.co/3o5jsFFh6JBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets