New York Mets Wait until we tell these Port St. Lucie retiree...

The Mets Police
2012-mets-spring-training-opening-day-metspolice-077

Wait until we tell these Port St. Lucie retirees in folding chairs about the internet

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 54m

... re please. Thanks!) MHN: Matt Harvey and Mets avoid arbitration, as seen on hundreds of useless blogs everywhere If you li ...

Tweets