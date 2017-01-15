New York Mets 100 Random Cool Mets Things #68: 1999 Older pro...

The Mets Police
S-l225-5

100 Random Cool Mets Things #68: 1999 Older program shows how bad the uniforms were

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 52m

... ead, tell me that cap matches anything else he is wearing.  Terrible. Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) Wait until we tell these ...

Tweets