New York Mets Mets Are Looking For Two Prospects In Exchange ...

Mets Merized
Jay-bruce-225x150

Mets Are Looking For Two Prospects In Exchange For Bruce

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 2h

... nd Mike Napoli remain on the free agent market, it will be difficult for the Mets to deal Bruce, and it does not appear as though Sandy Alderson will simply m ...

Tweets