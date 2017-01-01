New York Mets Mets Minors: Top 50 prospects 2017 20-16

Mets 360
Eudor-garcia

Mets Minors: Top 50 prospects 2017 20-16

by: David Groveman Mets 360 3h

... were asked which Met prospect was most likely to have an impact on the 2017 Mets season, I would likely answer Roseboom. For one, he’s a left-handed reliever ...

Tweets