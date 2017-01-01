New York Mets Christopher Soto - Support Case To KEEP Jay Bruce

Mack's Mets
Mets%252bgraph%252b1

Christopher Soto - Support Case To KEEP Jay Bruce

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 58m

... is Under-valued but Still Useful Despite Bruce’s horrendous performance in a Mets uniform…..he did manage to finish 2016 with his 4th 30+ HR season in his car ...

Tweets