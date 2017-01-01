New York Mets Rangers Sign Dillon Gee To Minor League Deal

Mets Merized
Dillon-geer-kc-e1484676589354

Rangers Sign Dillon Gee To Minor League Deal

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 40m

... HIP, 5.25 FIP, and a 6.4 K/9 in 125 innings pitched. In six seasons with the Mets, Gee had a 40-37 record with a 4.03 ERA, 1.310 WHIP, 4.25 FIP and 6.45 K/9 i ...

Tweets