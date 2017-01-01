New York Mets Did Sandy Alderson Misread Jay Bruce Market fro...

Blogging Mets

Did Sandy Alderson Misread Jay Bruce Market from Beginning?

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 2h

... can land a top prospect (which seems unlikely at this point), why should the Mets pay many millions of dollars for him to do it for another team? I’ve been sa ...

Tweets